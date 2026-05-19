India wants to build metallurgical plant together with Russia — Steel Secretary

NEW DELHI, May 19. /TASS/. New Delhi would like to launch a project with Russia to build a metallurgical plant in India, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik told TASS ahead of his visit to Russia.

He recalled that India's two oldest metallurgical plants were built using Russian technology in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

"Basically, there are two aspects [for such cooperation]. The first one is building new steel factories. The other one is modernizing existing factories," Poundrik said.

"Russia has a history of steelmaking technologies. And we can cooperate on sharing of technologies," he added.

The Indian Steel Secretary also pointed to the possibility of establishing Russian-Indian joint ventures in the metallurgical sector.