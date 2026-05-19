FSB detains two foreigners in Voronezh Region for blowing up drone at military unit

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. In the Voronezh Region, officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) took two foreigners into custody after they detonated an unmanned aerial vehicle on the premises of a military unit, the FSB reported.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has foiled unlawful activity of two citizens of former Soviet republics, born in 1982 and 1988, who planned acts of sabotage on a Russian Defense Ministry facility on instructions from Ukrainian special services," the FSB said.

According to the FSB, the two foreigners were recruited by a Ukrainian Security Service agent via Telegram. "Acting on instructions from Ukrainian special services, the plotters arrived in the Voronezh Region to retrieve FPV drones equipped with explosive devices and later activated and blew up one of the FPV drones on the premises of a regional military unit," the FSB continued.

The FSB’s investigative department in the Voronezh Region has opened a criminal case. The two attackers were placed into custody based on a court decision.