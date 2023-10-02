{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Nobel Prize

Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to two scientists for COVID-19 vaccine research

"The discoveries by the two Nobel Laureates were critical for developing effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 during the pandemic that began in early 2020," the statement reads

STOCKHOLM, October 2. /TASS/. The 2023 Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded to Katalin Kariko of Hungary and Drew Weissman of the United States, the Nobel Assembly at Stockholm’s Karolinska Institutet said in a statement.

"The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet has today decided to award the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19," the statement reads.

"The discoveries by the two Nobel Laureates were critical for developing effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 during the pandemic that began in early 2020. Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times," the Nobel Assembly noted.

"The impressive flexibility and speed with which mRNA vaccines can be developed pave the way for using the new platform also for vaccines against other infectious diseases. In the future, the technology may also be used to deliver therapeutic proteins and treat some cancer types," the statement added.

"Several other vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, based on different methodologies, were also rapidly introduced, and together, more than 13 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given globally. The vaccines have saved millions of lives and prevented severe disease in many more, allowing societies to open and return to normal conditions. Through their fundamental discoveries of the importance of base modifications in mRNA, this year’s Nobel laureates critically contributed to this transformative development during one of the biggest health crises of our time," the Nobel Assembly emphasized.

Tags
Nobel Prize
Nobel Prize
2023 Nobel Prizes begin with naming of winner in physiology or medicine
The new laureate of the Sveriges Riksbank prize in economic sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel will be announced on October 9
Read more
Ukraine may get enhanced Bayraktar drones from Turkey — CEO
At the first International Defense Industries Forum in Kiev on September 29, Bayraktar announced plans to complete the construction of a Bayraktar drone plant in Ukraine within the next 18 months
Read more
Press review: New realities push UN reform drive and Slovaks vote for Ukraine aid skeptics
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 2nd
Read more
US, West hiding traces of involvement in Nord Stream blasts — North Korean MFA
"The US and the West flatly rejected Russia's just proposal to conduct an international joint investigation, involving Russia as a directly related party, under the observation of the UN," Kim Jong Gyu, director general of the Russian Affairs Department of the North Korean Foreign Ministry, has said
Read more
Arming Ukraine brings nothing but killing, ex-Slovak PM says
Robert Fico noted that the country no longer has weapons that could be transferred to Kyiv
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Su-57 fifth-generation fighter performs debut flight
It is noted that the aircraft also offers a possibility to install a second-stage engine
Read more
Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian army manpower in Kupyansk area
Msta-B and D-30 howitzers and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle were hit during the counter-battery fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
SMER Party wins parliamentary election in Slovakia — official
Social Democracy Party won the highest number of votes - 22.94%
Read more
Russian Central Bank working with Latin American countries on use of Mir card – diplomat
Director of the Latin American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Shchetinin noted that this is “a very serious, thorough work”
Read more
Ukrainian shelling of Novaya Kakhovka kills civilian
"The man died in his own house, hit by Ukrainian nationalists," the statement said
Read more
Russia to expand stop list against Canada in retaliation — senior diplomat
Earlier, the Canadian government added 42 more individuals and 21 legal entities from Russia to its sanctions lists
Read more
Six airplanes in Sochi redirected to alternate airfields due to downed drone – airport
According to the mayor of the city Alexey Kopaygorodsky, everything is normal in Sochi
Read more
Ukrainian forces fire 123 shells on DPR over past 24 hours
Gorlovka, Donetsk, Yelenovka, Zaytsevo and the Yasinovataya area came under fire
Read more
EU provided 85 bln of aid to Kiev since last year — Borrell
During the meeting with Ukraine’s defense minister Rustem Umerov, the parties tried to better understand why the support of the European Union "is not being perceived as important as it is," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs added
Read more
NATO publishes article on preparing for full-scale conflict with Russia
Former high-ranking Pentagon official Gregory Weaver is confident that traditional nuclear deterrence based on the principle of mutually assured destruction in the event of a full-scale conflict with the Russian Federation is not enough
Read more
Crimean Bridge to be closed for motor traffic on October 2 — Transport Ministry
The Crimean Bridge is planned to be fully opened for the traffic by November 1
Read more
Biden supports bill passed by Congress to extend government funding
This bill ensures that active-duty troops will continue to get paid, travelers will be spared airport delays, millions of women and children will continue to have access to vital nutrition assistance, and so much more
Read more
Biden hopes Congress will allocate extra funding for Kiev
According to US President, US "cannot, under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted"
Read more
Biden vows further support for Ukraine after budget bill signing
"The vast majority" of lawmakers in both houses of Congress speak in support of Ukraine, the President noted
Read more
Medvedev expects number of Russian regions to grow
As the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said, Moscow will achieve victory in the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Fall conscription kicks off in Russia, including in new regions
Last year, fall conscription began a month later than usual due to the workload of military recruitment offices as a result of partial mobilization
Read more
Russia may defeat Ukraine by gradually ramping up military pressure — ex-US intel officer
According to Scott Ritter, militarily, the Ukrainian army has already been destroyed
Read more
Two Ukrainian army attacks thwarted – Russian Defense Ministry
According to the department, we are talking about repelling attacks in the directions of Rabotin and Verbovoy in the Zaporozhye region
Read more
Russia sets task to introduce visa-free travel with all Latin American states – diplomat
Director of the agency's Latin American department, Alexander Shchetinin, noted that this goal is achievable
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukrainian command posts in DPR, Zaporozhye Region
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian military personnel also destroyed the enemy P-18 air target detection and tracking radar station
Read more
Expert sees next year as pivotal turning point for fate of West’s weapons supplies to Kiev
Richard Sakwa also noted that signs had already emerged that Western countries "have their limits"
Read more
Putin congratulates Ground Forces on professional holiday
The head of state noted that military and patriotic traditions are being continued with honor by the current generation of military personnel
Read more
West pushing Russia toward World War III, Medvedev warns
The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that “the number of leading idiots in NATO countries is growing”
Read more
Russia keeping close eye on Ukraine’s actions - source
Read more
Ukrainian shell hits house in Russia’s Belgorod Region
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the house-to-house inspection of the territory continues
Read more
Population of Ukraine shrinks to 23 mln, former prime minister says
Nikolay Azarov pointed out that the mobilization campaign is continuing throughout the country at a rapid pace
Read more
Ukraine introduces military registration for female medical personnel
According to the law, all women between the ages of 18 and 60 who are doctors, dentists, midwives, nurses, and pharmacists must register
Read more
Ukraine shells Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 100 times over past 24 hours
In the Borisovsky district, an improvised explosive device was dropped from a quadcopter on a private house in the village of Bogun-Gorodok on Sunday
Read more
Latin America not supplying weapons to Ukraine despite Western pressure – Russian diplomat
Director of the Latin American Department of the agency Alexander Shchetinin noted that the position of the continent’s states on this issue is fundamental
Read more
Russia in contact with Argentina as new BRICS member — MFA
Argentina has been invited to BRICS, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin said
Read more
2023 Nobel Prizes begin with naming of winner in physiology or medicine
The new laureate of the Sveriges Riksbank prize in economic sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel will be announced on October 9
Read more
Kiev troops’ inept use of Western tanks seen as key factor in their destruction — expert
According to Sergey Suvorov, the heavy tonnage of Western-made vehicles, as well as the fact that troops often neglect to remove the rubber grouser cleats for driving on asphalt from the tank’s treads, leaves many tanks susceptible to getting stuck in the mud of the battlefield
Read more
Belgrade official slams West for abetting Kosovar premier’s aggression against local Serbs
"We are not asking KFOR and EULEX to take the side of the Serbs, the exiled Serb people, the people who suffer from Kurti’s terror every day. We are just asking them to be impartial and neutral," Petar Petkovic stressed
Read more
Volume of Sanya's foreign trade up 12% in January-August
Duty-free imports took a significant part in the structure of the city's trade turnover
Read more
Lavrov to meet with presidents, top diplomats of Abkhazia, South Ossetia — Russian MFA
It is reported that the agenda of the meetings includes a wide range of pressing bilateral, regional and international issues
Read more
Russian troops repel ten Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area in past day
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, enemy losses per day in the Donetsk direction amounted to over 150 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded
Read more
Ukrainian POW says deserters fear for safety of their families
According to the captured Ukrainian serviceman, in rare cases it is possible to strike a deal with a unit commander
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian Su-25 in DPR – Defense Ministry
This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense
Read more
Russia expects constructive dialogue from Mexico, Brazil on lifting anti-dumping measures
Moscow welcomes the decision of the countries in the region not to join anti-Russia sanctions and "the constructive position on expanding cooperation with Russia and closest allies and partners," Deputy Economic Development Minister Dmitry Volvach said
Read more
One of terrorists in Ankara was member of Kurdistan Workers’ Party — Turkish Ministry
According to the Turkey’s Ministry of Interior, efforts to identify the second terrorist continue
Read more
Russian forces destroy military train loading point in Nikolayev Region
Russian reconnaissance means discovered a loading point of a train carrying armored vehicles of the 38th Marine Brigade, intended for reinforcement of Ukrainian forces on the contact line, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Terrorist blows himself up near Interior Ministry in Ankara – minister
As a result of the explosion of one of them, two policemen were injured
Read more
Russia considers joint exploration of lithium fields with Caribbean states promising
Deputy Minister Dmitry Volvach also noted joint prospects in the areas of the construction and upgrade of railway infrastructure, the construction in the region of a hub for shipment of fertilizers, facilities for assembly of helicopter and automotive vehicles, as well as other projects in the area of transport, energy, peaceful atom and medicine
Read more
Russian commandos use newest anti-sniper robot in special operation in Ukraine — source
The remote-controlled Sosna-N scans an area for optical devices such as sniper rifle scopes, binoculars, or anti-tank missile targeting systems
Read more
Russian army repels 8 Ukrainian attacks in DPR, eliminates over 300 militants — top brass
Battlegroup South units have repelled eight attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the Artyomovsk and Avdeyevka areas, battlegroup Spokesman Georgy Minesashvili said
Read more
Deployment of Russian military bases to Venezuela impossible under its constitution -envoy
The Russian ambassador pointed out that the biggest threat for the US is "to have independent countries here, close by, to the south of the Mexican border, which have the right to choose who they will cooperate with and how"
Read more
Russia working on sea transportation to Latin America, Caribbean countries
This was announced by Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Dmitry Volvach
Read more
Press review: Rocky walk to peace begins in Karabakh and DPRK here to stay in nuclear club
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 29th
Read more
About 70 Ukrainian military surrender in DPR in past two weeks, says source
Most of them laid down their weapons voluntarily
Read more
Top Austrian diplomat comes out in opposition to NATO security guarantees for Kiev
Alexander Schallenberg noted that security guarantees should not trigger obligations to provide military assistance similar to what is enshrined in Article 5 of the NATO Treaty
Read more
Russian stock indices up at the beginning of trading session on Moscow Exchange
The dollar-to-ruble rate grew by 0.14% to 98.1 rubles, the euro rate added 0.4% and amounted to 103.76 rubles
Read more
Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian ordnance depot in Nikolaev Region
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian military personnel also stopped the activities of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kherson direction
Read more
Ukrainian saboteur detained in Belarus for terror attack says Kiev abandoned, betrayed him
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on March 31 that the individuals implicated in the attack on a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft in late February had been arrested
Read more
Haikou to hold more than 50 events during China's National Day
Local authorities also planned to hold various sports competitions
Read more
Peru interested in starting direct flights with Russia — lawmaker
Peru "experiences external pressure from the US," member of the Peruvian parliament Jaime Quito said
Read more
Blinken’s words on Babyn Yar ‘sacrilegious,’ Russian envoy to US says
"Apparently there are apologists of Nazi collaborators not only in Canada, but also in the US", Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Russia’s Obereg armor vest outshines US, Chinese rivals in tests
Meanwhile, a Chinese-made armor vest failed to withstand a shot and was pierced through
Read more
State Duma considers important to establish logistics with Latin American countries
Russia’s cooperation with Latin America has always "relied particularly on principles of mutual benefit unlike the relations between Latin American countries and former global hegemons," First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Alexander Zhukov
Read more
UK Prime Minister rules out troops sending to Ukraine during conflict
Rishi Sunak noted that "that's something for the long term, not the here and now"
Read more
Zelensky, entourage embezzled at least $400 mln from aid sent to Ukraine — Hersh
According to Hersh’s sources, the level of corruption in Kiev is "approaching that of the Afghan war, although there will be no professional audit reports emerging from the Ukraine"
Read more
Russia concerned that external players trying to activate meddling in Afghanistan — Lavrov
The full-fledged unification of efforts by the countries of the region with the member states of the NATO bloc, according to the minister, "is possible only if the latter fully acknowledge their full responsibility for the baleful results of their 20-year military presence in Afghanistan, which ended in a complete fiasco"
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept five HIMARS rockets, JDAM bomb, destroy 37 Ukrainian UAVs
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, this happened in the area of ​​the settlements of Kremennaya, Krivosheevka, Verkhnekamenka and Belogorovka in the LPR, Petrovskoye, Maryinka and Staromlinovka in the DPR, Ocheretovatoye, Novofedorovka and Vishnevoye in the Zaporozhye region
Read more
Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to two scientists for COVID-19 vaccine research
"The discoveries by the two Nobel Laureates were critical for developing effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 during the pandemic that began in early 2020," the statement reads
Read more
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Read more
Media says Adolf Hitler’s book will be republished in Germany next year
In Russia, the sale of Mein Kampf is banned as the book incites racial and national hatred
Read more
Battlegroup South artillery wipes out six Ukrainian strongholds in Kleshcheyevka
This was announced by the press secretary of the combat group Georgy Minesashvili
Read more
Latin America considers de-dollarization of economic relations with Russia necessary
"We are seeking to shift to national currencies where it is possible since this is obviously a comprehensive problem," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin said
Read more
Russia - Latin America Conference to be annual one — lawmaker
It will become a driver for boosting cooperation between Russia and the region, the chairman of the international affairs committee of the State Duma Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Ukraine loses Plastun signal intelligence station in Donetsk area
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, enemy losses in the Donetsk direction per day exceeded 150 soldiers killed and wounded
Read more
US lacks strength, intelligence to confront North Korea, Russia — DPRK diplomat
North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Im Chon Il opined that the US hostility to the North Korea-Russia friendly relations has crossed the red line
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev calls for 'inhumane' response to Crimean Bridge attack
"Eliminating the supreme commanders of terrorist units is key," the politician said
Read more
Court arrests Moscow Region resident for recruiting fighters for Ukraine's Azov battalion
According to the investigation, Mikhail Dariy acted together with accomplices who are still unidentified. It was established that he has two valid passports, meaning that he could hide from law enforcement agencies if he is left at large
Read more
Hainan’s Haikou to step up comprehensive adjustments of state-owned enterprises
In addition to optimizing the sectoral structure, the authorities plan to strengthen the industrial potential of the state sector, focus on its role in building an advanced system of transport communications, modernizing agriculture, tourism and cultural spheres
Read more
Russia maintains informal communication with unfriendly countries, envoy to UN says
Vasily Nebenzya emphasized that some countries in Europe followed Brussels’ order not to maintain relations with Russia
Read more
Hainan delegation visits UAE to strengthen economic and cultural cooperation
Hainan representatives invited UAE companies to invest and develop their businesses in the Chinese province and take full advantage of the construction of a free trade port on the island
Read more
Press review: Kiev fears US will stop aid and Moscow taking steps to combat fuel crisis
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 28th
Read more
Yuan up above 13.5 rubles on Moscow Exchange, euro exceeds 104 rubles
As of 7:22 a.m. the yuan was up by 0.32%, the euro was up by 0.84%
Read more
Five Ukrainian drones disabled over Russian Smolensk Region – governor
According to Vasily Anokhin, no one was injured
Read more
Russia appreciates Latin American countries’ independent position on Ukraine — MFA
Latin American countries, political forces that are present here, show interest in pursuing an independent policy, and this is the key thing, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin said
Read more
Moscow ranks 4th in World's 100 Best Cities
"International experts evaluate not only economic opportunities or cultural aspects, but they also analyze how well the city is developing," Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina noted
Read more
Russia replaces Ukraine on global grain market — EU’s Borrell
EU High Representative said that Russia makes a lot of money. It makes more revenue from the export
Read more
Hainan unveils report on China's energy cooperation with Arab countries
The report shows the ongoing expansion of cooperation between the two sides in trade, investment, finance and other fields
Read more
US Congress passes bill to fund government without aid to Ukraine
The initiative, which includes $16 billion for the elimination of natural disasters in the US, was supported by 88 lawmakers, while nine opposed it. Earlier, the House of Representatives approved the bill
Read more
NATO may bring to Ukraine missile bases disguised as training centers — Putin
The Russian president recalled that Ukraine’s Constitution prohibited the deployment of foreign military bases in the national territory, but there was no ban on training centers
Read more
No prospects for improvement in US-Russia relations until Washington changes policy course
According to Sergey Ryabkov, both sides carry on "with purely technical aspects [of bilateral relations] concerning the operation of diplomatic missions, visa issuance matters, as well as certain occasional humanitarian situations"
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose more than two platoons in Kupyansk area over day — top brass
The spokesman for the Russian battlegroup West Sergey Zybinsky pointed out that during the fighting in the Kupyansk area, the battlegroup West carried out two air strikes on the temporary deployment areas of the 44th Ukrainian mechanized brigade and the Radio-Technical units stationed near Cherneshchynavin the Kharkpv Reegion
Read more
Sanya holds forum on capitalizing Hainan's sustainable development projects
The conference focused on the ESG concept, which aims to manage risks related to environmental, social and governance criteria
Read more
Nagorno-Karabakh paramilitary forces surrender armored vehicles, munitions
They have surrendered 45 armored vehicles, 87 motor vehicles, and about 14 million ammunition supplies, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
US to continue support for Ukraine regardless of temporary budget — Russian MFA
Sergey Ryabkov also noted that in the United States there was what he described as "unlimited financing of any government debts"
Read more
Reservations for trips to Hainan increased 11 times over holidays
Reservations for trips to the southern part of the island account for 97% of the total number of bookings on the island
Read more
Russia’s BRICS chairmanship to define format of new members’ participation
The BRICS summit took place in Johannesburg under South Africa’s chairmanship on August 22-24
Read more
EU foreign ministers to meet in Kiev on October 2 — Borrell
According to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, "informal councils are devoted to deeper political discussions and not to take concrete decisions"
Read more
Ukraine planning offensive in early October, pulling troops to Dnieper - source
Read more
Experts to discuss Ukraine, nuclear war risks, BRICS at Valdai Club meeting in Sochi
Andrey Bystritsky noted that the meeting would primarily focus on "what may be the platform for today’s world to develop" to ensure everyone equal security across the board
Read more
Relocation of refugees from Karabakh to Armenia close to end — press secretary
The intensity of the involuntary resettlers’ traffic from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia has declined over the last day, Nazeli Bagdasaryan said
Read more