Russian ministry preparing another update to list of goods for parallel imports

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade is preparing an adjustment to the list of products permitted for parallel imports, with plans to reduce it, State Secretary, Deputy Minister Roman Chekushov told reporters.

"We’ve had roughly quarterly adjustments, and we still plan them. And again, the trend toward reducing the number of brands persists. We're currently working on another package, but I can’t say exactly when it will be adopted. We're not chasing dates; in-depth research is more important here. We plan to reduce [the list of goods for parallel imports]," he said on the sidelines of the Week of Russian Business.

The reduction is targeted, not sectoral, and it depends on import substitution and the entry of producers from friendly countries into the Russian market, the official said.

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with TASS earlier that the ministry expected further reduction of the volumes of parallel imports in 2026.

The parallel import mechanism has been in effect since March 2022. It allows goods to be imported into the country without the consent of copyright holders. The list of such goods is constantly updated.

