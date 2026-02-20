Russia remains reliable supplier of energy resources to Turkey — Novak

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed cooperation in gas, oil and nuclear power industry sphere with Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar in Moscow, the Russian government said.

"The partnership between Russia and Turkey in the energy sphere is indeed strategic by nature. Russia was and remains the reliable supplier of energy resources to the Turkish market. TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines are functioning stably. Construction of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant Akkuyu continues, which actually creates a new nuclear power industry in Turkey," Novak said, cited by the government.

The parties discussed prospects of cooperating in gas and oil sectors and in the peaceful nuclear development sphere among other matters.