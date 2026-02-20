MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's alleged proposal to develop a three-year military plan is bad news for ordinary Ukrainians, Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said in an interview with TASS.

"This statement is typical of Zelensky. His stage-trained skills for publicly announcing flashy steps appeal to the Ukrainian audience, attract attention with their pseudo-decisiveness, and create an inflated image of a courageous politician for Zelensky. In reality, this means heartache and trouble for ordinary Ukrainians," Karasin said.

The senator said Zelensky is too dependent on his Western curators.

"They are the ones who want to weaken Russia strategically with his hands, saturate the conflict with weapons, money and hate propaganda endlessly," he said.

Earlier the media citing Wall Street Journal journalist Bojan Pancevski wrote that after the Munich Security Conference Zelensky ordered the development of a plan for conducting military operations for another three years.