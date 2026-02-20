US government to release files on aliens, UFOs — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 20. /TASS/. The US government will begin declassifying documents on extraterrestrial life and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), US President Donald Trump said.

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War [Pete Hegseth], and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters," he wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, Trump said that former US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) had disclosed classified information by recently stating that aliens exist. At the same time, the current American leader declined to clarify whether this meant he was confirming the existence of extraterrestrial civilizations.

In an interview on February 14, Obama said that aliens existed. Shortly afterward, he published a statement clarifying that "the universe is so vast that the odds are good there's life out there." He also added that during his presidency he saw no evidence that aliens had made contact with humans.