Trump yet to make final call regarding strike against Iran — CNN

NEW YORK, February 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision regarding a strike on Iran, but the US military is ready to do so as early as this coming weekend, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to one source, the president "has privately argued both for and against military action and polled advisers and allies on what the best course of action is." A meeting on this topic involving high-ranking officials was reportedly held at the White House on February 18. Additionally, on the same day, US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner reported to Trump on "their indirect talks with Iran," which took place on February 17.

Earlier, CBS News reported, citing sources, that the US administration is considering the possibility of striking Iran this weekend, but no final decision has been made yet.

Trump said on January 26 that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. In response, Tehran warned that any attack on Iran will entail threats to the United States and its allies’ entire military infrastructure in the Middle East.

On February 17, the second round of negotiations between the US and Iran on the nuclear issue took place in Geneva, mediated by Oman. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached mutual understanding on a number of issues, agreements on which could be included in a draft future agreement on the nuclear program. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of aspects, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept some of the fundamental positions outlined by the White House. The parties have not disclosed the time and place of the next round of talks.