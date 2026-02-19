Trilateral negotiations on Ukraine hard, but continue — Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement are continuing, although they are difficult, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"It's challenging, but we continue to talk," he told reporters.

Galuzin, who took part in the third round of negotiations in Geneva, admitted that "I would like to reserve my personal impressions for some other occasion." He drew attention to the "brief but succinct" words of head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky following the talks that the negotiations were tough but businesslike.

The talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, on the second about two. Medinsky said a new meeting will be held soon.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, and the second round on February 4-5.