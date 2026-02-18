Situation in Russian fuel market stable, Energy Ministry says

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The situation in the fuel market in Russia is stable and the demand is fully covered by the offer, the Energy Ministry told reporters.

"The demand of the domestic engine fuel market is fully covered by supply. The situation in the market is stable, which is facilitated among other things by measures taken earlier by the Russian government, including in particular the temporary ban on exports of motor gasoline and diesel fuel for non-producers," the ministry said.

Export restrictions do not cover direct producers of petroleum products, making it possible to provide for the uniform capacity utilization of oil companies, including in the low season. "The decision made is aimed at maintaining stable situation in the domestic fuel market," the ministry added.

The ministry continues daily monitoring of the situation in the petroleum products market and works on a systemic basis with regions for seamless fuel supplies for the economy and households. "Required regulatory measures will be taken with consideration of the evolved supply and demand balance," the ministry added.