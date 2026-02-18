Digital development minister says foreign intelligence has access to Telegram messages

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Foreign intelligence agencies have access to Telegram correspondence, according to Russian law enforcement authorities. Maksut Shadayev, Russia’s Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media, disclosed this information to the State Duma.

"We have direct confirmation from law enforcement agencies that, regrettably, while Telegram was initially regarded as a relatively anonymous platform used by our military during the early stages of the special military operation, recent evidence indicates that foreign intelligence services now have access to Telegram communications," Shadayev stated.

He further explained that the intelligence gathered is being used in combat operations against the Russian Armed Forces. "What was once sporadic has now become an ongoing, systematic effort," he warned.

Despite these developments, Shadayev announced that Russia has decided not to impose restrictions on Telegram’s operations within the zone of the special military operation. He expressed hope that Russian military personnel will be able to adapt and transition to alternative messaging platforms.