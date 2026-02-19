Time, venue for further dialogue on Ukraine have not yet been determined — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. It has not yet been decided where and when the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will take place, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stated.

"This has not been determined yet," the diplomat responded to journalists’ questions about when and where the next round of negotiations will occur.

In the opinion of the Russian deputy foreign minister, "what matters is not the geographical location of the negotiating venue, but the substance."

He referenced a statement by Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator and presidential aide, who succinctly affirmed, "The negotiations are ongoing. They are difficult and complex, but they continue and will do so."

The talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, and on the second, about two. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, described the talks as difficult but businesslike. According to him, a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in the near future.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The second round was held there on February 4-5.