Europe wants to keep Ukraine’s army at level sufficient for war, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia is aware of specific European plans to keep Ukraine’s armed forces at a level sufficient for continued military operations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Al Arabiya television channel.

"We are aware of specific plans, first, to maintain the Ukrainian armed forces at a level deemed necessary for continued military operations and, second, to integrate Ukraine’s military structures into those of the European Union. We are also aware of intensified training of military personnel and other related measures," Lavrov said.

According to him, "The main obstacle is the regime that established itself in Kiev in 2014 following a coup d’etat. It seized power and tore up the agreements reached in February 2014 with the mediation of France, Germany and Poland. Instead of starting preparations for elections (everyone had agreed, and the EU offered its guarantees), they occupied government buildings the following morning and launched a hunt for then President Viktor Yanukovich, so as to kill him. After that, the residents of Crimea and Donbass, who refused to accept the coup, were declared terrorists, and military force was used against them."

He added that “the effort to stop this nearly succeeded. Minsk agreements were concluded, promoted by Germany and France on behalf of the European Union, and unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council. Later, however, the former German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and former French President Francois Hollande admitted that they had not intended to implement these agreements and had merely sought to buy time."

Lavrov also said that after the latest Munich Security Conference, “virtually all European leaders — with the exception of the prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia — have stated that Ukraine must 'win,' that it remains the \main guarantor of the European Union’s security,' and that if ‘Russia conquers Ukraine, it will then move on to Poland, the Baltic states, and other countries."