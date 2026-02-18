MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Dutch mercenaries operating Western aircraft supplied to Ukrainian forces should brace for harsh consequences, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned during a news briefing.

"First, The Hague provided Kiev with 24 decommissioned F-16 fighter jets. Now, it seems that ‘decommissioned’ pilots have been added to the list of discarded equipment. Likely, the next development will be the downing of these pilots. This is a stark example of Dutch pragmatism," Zakharova remarked.

She emphasized that this is "not the first time Dutch mercenaries have been spotted among the ranks of Ukraine’s armed forces." Zakharova pointed out that the Netherlands is increasingly involved directly in the conflict with Russia. "We would like to remind everyone that mercenaries are outside the scope of international law - they are not protected by the Geneva Conventions. We also advise them to read eyewitness accounts before heading to the frontline," she added.

Zakharova issued a stern warning: "Any foreign specialists participating in combat operations against Russia’s Armed Forces will be considered legitimate military targets, regardless of how their presence in Ukraine is formalized. They should not expect mercy."