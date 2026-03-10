Trump warns Iran of harder US strikes if it stops Hormuz oil flows

WASHINGTON, March 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump warned that the United States could intensity its strikes on Iran 20-fold should Tehran hamper oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far," the US leader posted on his Truth Social network. Additionally, he warned, the US "will take out easily destroyable targets" that could make it virtually impossible for Iran "to ever be built back" after which the Islamic Republic would face "death, fire, and fury."

"But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait," Trump insisted. "Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated," he concluded.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

Amid the escalation in the Middle East, navigation in the Strait of Hormuz has actually been at a standstill. This route accounts for some 20% of all global oil and gas supplies.