Situation near Bushehr NPP difficult but no attacks on station recorded — Rosatom chief

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The situation in the area of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is difficult, but no attacks on the station, the construction site, or employee accommodation areas have been recorded, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

"The situation in the area of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant remains challenging. However, fortunately, no attacks have been recorded on the station itself, on the construction site, or employee accommodation areas," he told the sectoral Strana Rosatom (Rosatom Country) newspaper.

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally takes part in addressing issues of ensuring the safety of Rosatom employees in Iran, Likhachev added.

Rosatom is ready for the second stage of evacuation of family members and part of the staff engaged in the construction of the second and third units of the NPP from Iran to Russia, he noted.

Earlier, Likhachev said that contact with Iran's nuclear industry leadership had been completely lost and warned that a possible US or Israeli strike on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant would cause a regional-scale disaster.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.