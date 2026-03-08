Desalination plant in Bahrain damaged in Iranian drone attack — interior ministry

DOHA, March 8. /TASS/. Iran carried out a drone strike on Bahrain, damaging a desalination plant, the kingdom’s interior ministry reported.

"Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack," the ministry said in a statement published on the social network X. The kingdom’s interior ministry did not specify the location of the facility or the extent of the damage.

Authorities later clarified that the incident did not lead to disruptions in the country’s water supply.