Russia urges joint efforts to stop conflict around Iran, calls for UN SC resolution

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russia is calling for joint efforts to halt hostilities in the Middle East and does not rule out the adoption of a United Nations Security Council resolution, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said while speaking at an embassy roundtable.

"You called on us to stop [the conflict], considering our relations with Iran, the Arabs and the United States. But my answer is: we want to stop it, but let us do it together," Lavrov emphasized. "For that, it will not be enough simply to say: ‘Iran must stop.’ The entire picture must be assessed, and why not adopt or support the adoption of a resolution in the UN Security Council — perhaps also in the General Assembly in addition to the Security Council — that would call for an immediate end to this conflict," he added.

Russia, together with its partners, is ready to draft a resolution calling for an end to hostilities in the Middle East, Lavrov added.

"Let us raise our voices together to stop all of this. There should be a simple, concise one-page resolution of the United Nations Security Council. And we are ready to prepare such a draft in New York with our friends and see what the reaction will be," the minister said.

"We are in solidarity with the Arab countries, members of the Gulf Cooperation Council. But we are also in solidarity with Iran, because throughout these long years we have tried to facilitate the processes that emerged and strengthened in this region to normalize relations between Iran and the Arab states. We tried to assist in every possible way," Lavrov said.

A conversation about the principles of the world order is overdue, and the United Nations could consider initiating such a discussion, the minister noted.

"A discussion about the world order, about the principles of the world order, is certainly overdue, and I believe that, in addition to various political science conferences that are increasingly addressing this topic, the United Nations could also consider initiating or encouraging such a discussion. For now, the UN is occupied with occasional statements, not always consistent, reacting to individual manifestations of the current chaos," Lavrov said.