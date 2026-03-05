Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with nearly 170 UAVs over past day

BELGOROD, March 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with nearly 170 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and over 20 munitions in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center said on its Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Maisky, Malinovka, Politotdelsky and Oktyabrsky and the villages of Krasny Oktyabr, Nikolayevka, Nikolskoye, Novaya Nelidovka, Otradnoye, Solokhi, Tavrovo, Toplinka, Ustinka, Cheremoshnoye and Yasniye Zory came under attacks by 25 drones, of which 16 were shot down and suppressed. In the village of Solokhi, a man was injured in strikes by two FPV drones on agricultural machinery. He continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis," the crisis response center reported, adding that another man was wounded in an FPV drone attack on a car and was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Belgorodsky district, damaging an infrastructural facility. The Borisovsky district came under an attack by 19 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a truck. The Valuisky district was attacked by 10 Ukrainian drones, which damaged a social facility. The Volokonovsky district came under an attack by 11 UAVs, which wounded three persons. A man was taken to the regional district hospital. Another man continues medical treatment at the Valuiki central district hospital and a woman has been discharged from the hospital for outpatient treatment, it said.

The Korochansky and Rakityansky districts were attacked by two drones, with no consequences, it added.

The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in the Graivoronsky district with 17 munitions and 25 UAVs, injuring three civilians. The injured individuals continue medical treatment on an outpatient basis. The attacks damaged two commercial facilities and six private households, the crisis response center reported.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked by five munitions and 52 drones, which damaged a private home. The Shebekinsky district came under an attack by 25 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged an apartment building, three private homes and a social facility, it said.