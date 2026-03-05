Israel takes Russia’s concerns about Iran’s Bushehr nuke plant into account — envoy

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Israel has taken note of Russia’s concerns about Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant; the facility is not among the targets designated by Jewish state, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Joseph said at a briefing.

"We are very much aware of the issue that you have been raising. Naturally, we were approached by our Russian colleagues and Russian friends on these issues, and, of course, it’s something we are taking into consideration. Our target is only one, and that is the Iranian regime’s apparatus. <...> That’s our only target," he pointed out in response to a question.

Earlier, Alexey Likhachev, director general of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, told reporters that construction works had stopped at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant site. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing that Moscow was sending signals to the parties to the Iranian conflict, urging them to ensure security at the Bushehr facility.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Iran’s biggest cities, including the capital Tehran, came under fire. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. Meanwhile, the US leadership publicly called on the Iranian people to rise up against their government and seize power. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Iranian leadership were killed in the strikes. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation.