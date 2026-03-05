Canada may harm its own security as it attempts to bring NATO to Arctic — Russian diplomat

WASHINGTON, March 5. /TASS/. Canada undermines its own security by seeking the militarization of the Arctic, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said, commenting on a recent remark from Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand who urged NATO to focus on the Arctic.

"The militarization of the Arctic will lead to nothing good. Attempts by official Ottawa to promote this issue within NATO are regrettable. Such aspirations are inherently senseless and undermine Canada’s own security. Every action provokes a counteraction. The [Canadian Prime Minister Mark] Carney government should understand this," the Russian diplomat told TASS.

According to Stepanov, "Russia’s position in this context remains unchanged." "We consistently advocate preserving the Arctic as a region of peace, free from conflict. At the same time, we will always defend our national interests there. Russia is a self-sufficient Arctic state and possesses in the northern latitudes the full range of capabilities necessary to respond to any challenges, regardless of where they may originate," the diplomat emphasized.