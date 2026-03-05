Putin to hold talks with president of Central African Republic

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will today receive his counterpart from the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera. The leader is in Moscow on a working visit, having arrived in Russia yesterday evening.

The agenda for the talks includes the development of cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including politics, trade, economy, and humanitarian affairs, the Kremlin press service reported. In addition, the presidents plan to discuss international issues.

Toadera frequently visits Russia; his last visit to Moscow was in January 2025. The two leaders maintain constant personal contact and spoke on the phone at the end of January.

The current trip to Moscow will be Touadera’s first visit to Russia since his re-election at the end of last year, when the politician became president for the third time. March marks the tenth anniversary of Touadera’s first inauguration as head of state on March 30, 2016.