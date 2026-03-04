Hungary does not want to be involved in conflict, energy war — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Hungary views energy security as its priority and does not want therefore to be involved in any conflict, including an energy one, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have very hard times at the international stage. We, Hungarians, are concerned of every war, every conflict," Szijjarto said. "Energy security of our country is the most important for us and we therefore do not want to be involved in war - in an armed conflict or an energy war," he noted.

"I came to get a guarantee, to get a confirmation that even in current difficult conflict times, the hydrocarbons, natural gas and oil Hungary needs, they will be made available to Hungary and these hydrocarbons will be delivered to Hungary," the minister added.