Maersk suspends cargo booking to certain Middle East countries

STOCKHOLM, March 4. /TASS/. Maersk suspends acceptance of cargo booking for transportation to certain Middle East countries in view of the conflict in the region, the Denmark-based shipping company said on its website.

"With immediate effect, we are temporarily suspending cargo booking acceptance in and out of UAE, Oman (all ports apart from Salalah), Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia (Dammam and Jubail only) until·further notice," Maersk said.

"Exceptions will be made for critical foodstuff, medicine and other essential goods. This suspension applies to cargo originating from, destined for, or transshipping through these countries," it added.