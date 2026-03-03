Aggression against Iran and US plans for other countries: Lavrov’ statements

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The consequences of the aggression against Iran are being felt across the entire Middle East, with a war unfolding there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference.

According to the top Russian diplomat, there is no evidence that Tehran is working on nuclear weapons and it is high time to engage in a serious conversation about how the United States sees itself in this world and which role it assigns to other nuclear powers.

TASS has summed up Lavrov’s key statements.

On the attack on Iran

Any actions leading to human deaths in the Middle East must be halted: "As an unconditional step one, we must do everything we can to stop any actions that result in civilian casualties, whether in Iran, where more than 150 girls were killed in a strike on a school, or in any other Gulf country. Our friendly Arab states are also suffering from the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and as I have already said, we must do everything we can to stop these actions."

A war is unfolding in the Middle East: "Undoubtedly, the most significant conflict today is the aggression against Iran."

The consequences of the aggression against Iran "are being felt throughout the region, including Arab countries, which are also bearing economic costs and facing civilian casualties."

Russia calls on all countries of the Middle East to cease hostilities: "We deem it necessary to categorically and resolutely speak out in favor of an immediate cessation of hostilities." Judging by statements from the United States and Israel, they intend to fight Iran for as long as it takes: "their ultimate objective remains unknown."

On Middle East settlement

Russia will use all of its capabilities, including in its relations with Iran, to ensure that the problem in the Middle East "does not escalate further and is resolved." A Middle East conference Russia has been proposing to hold for years "would be very timely" amid the escalation in the region.

Mechanisms for settling the escalation in the Middle East can only be "political and diplomatic."

On the prospects for the establishment of a Palestinian state

Even a hypothetical possibility of creating a Palestinian state is fading away every day: "The State of Israel was established and is quite active, as you can see, but there is no Palestinian state, and even a hypothetical possibility of creating one is fading away day after day."

The neglect of UN resolutions regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state "cannot but cause the gravest concern."

On Iran’s alleged work on nuclear weapons

There is still no evidence of Tehran developing nuclear weapons: "We still see no evidence that Iran has developed nuclear weapons. In the meantime, such charges were the main, if not the only, justification for the war."

There is now direct confirmation from the IAEA and professional American intelligence that Iran "has not produced or attempted to produce nuclear weapons."

US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said that the talks with Iran failed because of Tehran’s intention to enrich uranium, but this is Iran’s inalienable right: "The right to enrich uranium for peaceful uses of nuclear energy is inalienable." If Iran’s unwillingness to abandon uranium enrichment was the cause of aggression against it, this "raises many questions."

The aggression against Iran may "push not only Tehran, but other countries as well, to develop nuclear weapons." It is "not very realistic" to demand that Iran "be the only one in the world" to waive the right to enrich uranium.

On potential anti-US sanctions

No sanctions against the United States over the situation in Iran "can be expected" from any country. No one will dare to impose sanctions on the US amid the developments around Iran: "Your colleagues have repeatedly asked in the public space about."

On nuclear powers’ responsibility

The threat to global nuclear security is worsening and growing in connection with the conflict in the Middle East: "The threat is intensifying, I would say, growing."

"Risks that the nuclear proliferation problem may spiral out of control are growing."

Russia "will continue to uphold the principles of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons" and will categorically oppose any actions that could "trigger a nuclear arms race."

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to convene a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France) "is absolutely valid": "A conversation is long overdue."

Moscow hoped that Washington will be ready for a "nuclear five" meeting: "I hope the [US President Donald] Trump administration recognizes this and will be ready for such a serious conversation."

"I have no doubt that a comprehensive conversation in principle regarding how the United States sees the world and how they see themselves in this world or what role they have assigned to the others is still pending. This is especially relevant to nuclear powers for certain reasons."

French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements on the defense of the country’s interests by means of nuclear weapons will give rise to heated discussions: "I am sure that comments will follow from various political, academic, and government circles."

On Ukrainian settlement

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that "the realities that have developed on the ground" must be taken into account "as part of the settlement."

The realities on the ground in the Ukrainian conflict are "not a territorial issue," these realities on the ground are about the opinions of the people living in the territories: "The people living in these lands expressed their views in referendums about how they want to further shape their destiny - as part of Russia. In this sense, there is a territorial issue. We must begin with the people."

The Trump administration "isn't moving away" from the understandings reached in Anchorage.

The Europeans are seeking to impose security guarantees to the current Kiev regime as "the core of the conflict settlement."

On crisis of international law

The current situation in the world reveals the most profound problems in international law "that have now surfaced and that stem from the collision between international law and the absence of international law."

Washington may not restrict itself to its desire to govern Venezuela, Cuba and Iran: "As for Iran, [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio, in a recent response to a reporter, raised the possibility of the United States governing Iran, following their declared intention to govern Venezuela, with the same approach now being considered for Cuba, and this is probably not the final step."

France and Britain would "never encroach upon what the United States is doing now."

On Russia’s cooperation with Brunei

Russia and Brunei have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the area of security.

Trade between Russia and Brunei surged to a record level in 2025, reaching nearly $900 mln, with the sides agreeing to continue boosting it.