Drone strikes bridge linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, March 3. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck King Fahd Causeway bridge, which links Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the United States could have used this 25-kilometer long (some 15.5 miles) transportation link to evacuate its military personnel from Bahrain.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran, and air-raid alert sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area. According to the Mehr news agency, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted. Regional countries are closing their airspace, and airlines are suspending flights.