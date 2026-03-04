Airlines carry almost 6,000 passengers from Middle East to Russia on March 2, 3

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Airlines carried almost 6,000 passengers from the Middle Eastern countries to Russia on March 2 and 3, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

"Almost 6,000 passengers on 34 flights were carried by Russian and foreign airlines on March 2 and 3," the report said.

The plan is to bring another 7,100 people on 34 flights from the Middle East to Russia on March 4, the ministry added.

According to preliminary estimates, Russian and foreign airlines may need up to ten days (until March 14) to complete the evacuation of Russian citizens from the Middle East.