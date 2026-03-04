Russia rejects West’s attempt to deny its plans to provide Ukraine with nukes — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Moscow rejects the attempts by London and Paris to dispute the data provided by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) revealing their plans to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"We cannot accept the attempts by London and Paris - by the way, they have issued a formal response via diplomatic channels - to deny the authenticity of this information," the Russian diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, "the aforementioned suspects have the capability, incentive and means to commit the indicated international law crime."

As regards the two countries’ intentions, the accurate data obtained by Russian special services directly reflects those, she argued. "These narratives, naturally, should be considered at the upcoming NPT Review Conference," Zakharova concluded, referring to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons which will hold the next Review Conference later this spring.