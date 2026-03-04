Putin raises topic of oil supplies to Hungary at meeting with Szijjarto

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the topic of oil supplies to Hungary at the meeting with Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"Concerning hydrocarbons, I understand that it cannot but is of concern for you, primarily oil supplies. We see what is happening now in gas markets globally and in European gas markets. We will be pleased to discuss all these issues and everything depending on us. We always honored all our commitments and certainly intend and ready to do that," the head of state said.

Not everything depends on Russia on this matter but Russia has always been the reliable supplier, Putin added.