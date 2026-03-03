United States to cut off trade with Spain — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 3. /TASS/. The United States is going to rupture all trade relations with Spain after its refusal to increase defense expenditures to 5% of the GDP, President Donald Trump said.

"They have great people, but they don't have great leadership. And as you know, they were the only country that in NATO would not agree to go up to 5%. I don't think they want to agree to go up to anything," Trump said at the press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the White House.

"They wanted to keep it at 2% and they don't pay the 2% so we're going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don't want anything to do with Spain," the US leader added.