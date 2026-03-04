Gas prices in Europe spiked due to more solvent customers — Putin

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Gas prices are soaring on the European market because buyers ready to pay more appear, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Concerning gas, the gas spike in the European market is not directly related at present to constraints of gas supplies to the European market. The main suppliers of gas, they did not reduce their volumes. What are the principal suppliers at present? These are Algeria, the United States, Norway and Russia in part. Nobody reduced supplies while prices skyrocket to $700 thus far. Why? Because of the overall situation in global markets, including the oil ones, in our case in gas markets because of the situation in general, because customers appear that are ready to buy, ready to buy the said natural gas at higher prices, in this case because of developments in the Middle East, because of closing of the Strait of Hormuz, and so on," the Russian leader said.