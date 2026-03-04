Potential successor to Khamenei, situation at US bases: Middle East conflict

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is the leading candidate to succeed his father, The New York Times reported, citing Iranian officials.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the developments in the region.

Election of Iran’s new supreme leader

- Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is reported to be the frontrunner to become his father’s successor, the NYT reported.

- According to its sources, the Assembly of Experts was prepared to announce the 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader as early as the morning of March 4. However, some council members voiced concerns that such a move could make him a target for US and Israeli strikes.

- On March 3, Israel attacked the office of the Assembly of Experts, responsible for electing Iran’s supreme leader, in Qom.

- The building had been evacuated in advance, and no one was injured.

- According to the NYT, the meetings to discuss the candidacy of a new supreme leader were held remotely on Tuesday morning and evening.

Oil tankers and the Strait of Hormuz

- Iran’s Navy fully controls the Strait of Hormuz, and 10 oil tankers attempting to pass through it have already been hit by missiles and drones, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Spokesperson Mohammad Akbarzadeh said.

- On March 3, adviser to the IRGC commander, Major General Ebrahim Jabari, said oil prices could rise to $200 per barrel due to Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

- He added that the Islamic Republic would strike "any country attempting to transport fuel" from the region.

- The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and, further on, the Indian Ocean.

- Approximately one-fifth of the world’s total oil exports flows through it.

- According to The Wall Street Journal, over 3,000 vessels are stuck in the ports of the Persian Gulf due to the strait being blocked by the military.

US bases in the Middle East

- Iran has damaged communications and radar equipment on at least seven US military facilities in the Middle East during the first three days of hostilities, NYT reported based on satellite data.

- The newspaper analyzed satellite imagery and video recordings confirming the damage inflicted by Iranian forces between February 28 and March 2.

- Footage shows damage to radar systems used for ballistic missile detection, and to satellite communication antennas along with their safety covers.

- The NYT suggested that Iran aimed to disrupt communication between US forces, similar to measures taken during the escalation in June 2025.

- According to its analysis, Iran’s strikes likely affected equipment at US military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the largest US base in the Middle East, Al-Udeid in Qatar.

- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) press service declined to comment on the newspaper’s report.

Migrants situation

- The European Union fears the developments in Iran could prompt a surge in migrants from Middle Eastern countries, Politico reported, citing a source.

- According to its information, EU ambassadors and foreign ministers held closed consultations on the situation in Iran on March 1.

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen convened an emergency meeting with her team to discuss a reaction to the conflict.

- The EU is concerned about the potential rise in immigration to Europe and providing humanitarian aid to newcomers.

Possibility of a ground operation

- US partners in the Middle East warned Washington that military action may require deploying troops into Iran, which could prolong the operation, NewsNation correspondent Kellie Meyer reported, citing a source.

- US Senator Richard Blumenthal (Democrat from Connecticut) acknowledged the potential use of ground forces in the operation against Iran. He stated this after a closed briefing with US State Secretary Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.

Internet access in Iran

- Iran has been almost completely without Internet access for over three days, the NetBlocks international Internet monitoring service reported.

- Connectivity levels are reported at just 1% of normal capacity.