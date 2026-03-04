US operation against Iran distracts EU from Ukraine — Politico

BRUSSELS, March 4. /TASS/. The US operation against Iran has partially distracted the European Union from Ukraine, the European Politico edition reported.

According to the newspaper, last week the EU actively discussed ways to circumvent Hungary’s ban on allocating a 90 bln euros military loan to Ukraine, whereas now it is paying significant attention to the US operation against Tehran. As a result, Ukraine is expected to be short of funds by the end of March, according to the report.

Russian oil has not been flowing to Hungary since January 27. Budapest said earlier that the pipeline had been restored while Kiev was blocking it solely for political reasons. In connection with this Hungary took retaliatory measures by stopping the supply of diesel fuel to Ukraine and by refusing to allow the EU to provide it a military loan of 90 bln euros.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.