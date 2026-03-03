US not to limit itself to desire to rule Venezuela, Cuba and Iran — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Washington may go beyond its desire to govern Venezuela, Cuba and Iran.

"As for Iran, [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio, responding to a reporter's question, recently suggested that the United States would govern Iran. Just as they announced that they would rule Venezuela. Now a similar scheme is being tried out for Cuba. And, probably, this is not the end," he said at a press conference.

He drew attention to the statements of US President Donald Trump and other senior US officials, who "do not hesitate to say that they will not be guided by any UN principles, that they will be guided only by the interests of their state."

Lavrov believes that what is happening in the world now is "a reflection of profound changes and underlying problems in world politics and the global economy. Here we are talking not only and not so much about this crisis (in the Middle East - TASS). This is a reflection of the deepest problems that have now come to the surface and which consist primarily in the clash of international law and the absence of international law."

He compared the current situation with "how it was in the XIXth century, before certain understandings were reached after the First World War, and after the Second World War, the United Nations was established and the UN charter was adopted."

Lavrov said that on the initiative of Russia and China on the first day of aggression of the United States and Israel, a meeting of the UN Security Council was convened, "where fundamental assessments were made. I think this is the maximum possible in those conditions.

"The United States, as a permanent member of the Security Council, will certainly not allow any decisions to be taken that would contradict their interests as they see them. And two other Western members of the Security Council — France and Britain — are trying to distance themselves from what Washington is doing, and even [US] President [Donald] Trump publicly criticized Prime Minister [British Keir] Starmer for not providing military support to the actions of the United States. In general, both Paris and London, of course, will never encroach on what the United States is doing now.".