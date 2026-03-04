US State Department instructs its diplomats in Pakistan to evacuate

ISLAMABAD, March 4. /TASS/. The US government has instructed some of its staff at the consulates in Lahore and Karachi to evacuate from Pakistan due to security concerns, according to a statement by the State Department published on the website of the US Embassy in Pakistan.

The directive applies to non-emergency personnel as well as family members of diplomatic staff, the instructions state.

The statement notes that amid the military conflict between the United States and Iran, the region continues to face the threat of missile strikes, drone attacks and disruptions to civilian air traffic.