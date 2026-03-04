US conducts scheduled test of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

WASHINGTON, March 4. /TASS/. The US Air Force Global Strike Command has conducted a scheduled test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the US Air Force headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base (California) said in a statement.

The missile is equipped with two test re-entry vehicles. "This launch, designated GT 255, was scheduled years ago, and is not in response to world events. It is a key component of a data-driven program that has been in place for decades, involving over 300 similar tests designed to validate the performance of the weapon system," the statement emphasized.