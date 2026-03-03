Russia’s latest Yolka drones repel attack by over 50 Lyuty UAVs in Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russian military personnel have repelled a massive attack by over 50 Ukrainian Lyuty attack drones using the latest Yolka portable interceptor system in the Bryansk Region, the interceptor drone developer told TASS.

The interceptor drones struck their targets with kinetic energy, crashing into the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) at high speed. "Our latest Yolka interceptor systems helped repel an attack by Ukrainian Lyuty drones in the Bryansk Region. A total of more than 50 Ukrainian drones were taken out in two hours of combat operations. The Yolka system was developed by Moscow engineers. As it carries no explosives, the drone can be safely used to protect populated areas and critical infrastructure facilities," the company noted.

A serviceman, call sign "Alauri," shared with TASS the attack repulsion details. "Our battalion is engaged in counter-UAV operations, neutralizing UAVs with firearms and new unmanned aerial systems - the Yolka portable interception system. During a recent massive air raid by the enemy’s Lyuty UAVs that were apparently flying toward Bryansk, we were launching drone after drone, and I also took the Yolka, pulled the trigger, and the Yolka shot down the enemy drone at a distance of 3-4 kilometers. If the UAVs had reached their target, the consequences would have been severe," the serviceman said.

According to Alauri, the handheld interception system is effective and easy to use. "The Yolka works very simply: I learned how to use it in 10 minutes. They showed me how to use it correctly, and I successfully launched the system on my first try. It is an honor for me to defend our state, our Fatherland," the serviceman noted.

The Yolka system, manufactured in Moscow, is designed to engage a wide range of targets, from FPV and reconnaissance drones to heavy attack UAVs. The system is already in use in the Russian border area, as well as in the special military operation zone, demonstrating high combat effectiveness. The Yolka weighs 1.3 kg and has a flight speed of up to 230 km/h. The drone’s acquisition and engagement range is up to 3 km.