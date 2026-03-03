MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The United States appears poised to consider the use of force against Cuba in the near future, but the likelihood of a successful operation remains highly uncertain, according to Farhad Ibragimov, a political scientist and lecturer at the Department of Economics at the People’s Friendship University (RUDN).

Earlier, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina - who is listed in Russia as terrorist and extremist - stated on Fox News that Cuba would be the next target after Iran. He asserted, "They will fall" and emphasized that "their days are numbered."

Ibragimov argues, "The US will soon take on Cuba, using force. Washington views Cuba as a zone of exclusively American interests, and this 'island of freedom' clearly doesn’t align with Washington’s vision of an autonomous actor. Having already adopted aggressive measures against Venezuela and Iran, it’s now Cuba’s turn."

Nevertheless, Ibragimov cautioned against assuming any imminent success for a potential US military campaign against Cuba. "Such scenarios involve significant costs and pose risks to regional stability, as there are no guarantees that the US would succeed in Cuba, let alone Iran," he concluded.