Chukavin rifle accepted into service by Russian Interior Ministry — Kalashnikov Group

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Chukavin sniper rifle has been accepted into service with the Russian Interior Ministry, the Kalashnikov Group has confirmed.

"In accordance with Russia’s government decree, the 7.62mm Chukavin sniper rifle (SVCh) manufactured by the Kalashnikov Group has been accepted into service with the Russian Interior Ministry. The SVCh is designed to engage enemy personnel, equipment, and unarmored vehicles at ranges of up to 1,000 meters," the company stated.

The rifle weighs 4.8 kg without a magazine, and its caliber is 7.62 mm. The overall length of the rifle (with the stock and flash suppressor folded out) is 1,170 mm, and the barrel length is 620 mm. Previously, the Russian Interior Ministry adopted the 9mm Kalashnikov PPK-20 submachine gun. Kalashnikov manufactured the first serial batch of the 7.62mm SVCh rifle in December 2023. The group has been ramping up production of the SVCh rifle since 2024, as it is in high demand in the special military operation zone. "The portfolio of state and export contracts for 2026 demonstrates a considerable growth in orders for this weapon," the arms manufacturer added.

In 2025, the team that developed the Chukavin sniper rifle won the Udmurtia State Award in the field of science, technology, as well as the S.I. Mosin Prize, which honors scientific and technical research and development in the interests of national defense and security.