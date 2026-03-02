Vessel hit by two shells in port of Bahrain — UKMTO

LONDON, January 26. /TASS/. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center reported an attack against a vessel in the port of Bahrain.

"UKMTO received a report of an incident in the Port of Bahrain. The Company Security Officer reported that the vessel had been struck by two unknown projectiles causing a fire. The fire has been extinguished and the vessel remains in port," it said.

"All members of the ship’s crew are safe and have evacuated the vessel. Authorities are investigating," UKMTO added. No other incident details were given.