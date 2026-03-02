Hungary has satellite data showing Druzhba oil pipeline is operational — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, March 2. /TASS/. Hungary has obtained new reliable information based on satellite imagery indicating that the Druzhba oil pipeline is operational and that Ukraine is blocking supplies of Russian oil solely for political reasons, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said following a meeting of the country’s Security Council.

"Given the current extremely unfavorable international situation, we reviewed at the council meeting satellite images showing the section of the Druzhba oil pipeline that is important for supplies to Hungary. The satellite images show that President Zelensky is lying. The satellite images clearly demonstrate that there are no technical or engineering reasons for blocking the Druzhba oil pipeline," the foreign minister said in a video address broadcast by the M1 television channel.

The meeting was convened by Prime Minister Viktor Orban in connection with Ukraine’s halt of Russian oil transit and the conflict in the Middle East, which threatens energy shortages on global markets.

He also noted that in conditions where oil supplies from the Persian Gulf region have "become uncertain" due to developments surrounding Iran and the possibility of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz being closed, "the blocking [by Ukraine] of a well-functioning land oil pipeline is an act of aggression against Hungary."

Russian oil has not been supplied via the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. The Hungarian government has previously stated that the pipeline has been restored and that Kiev is blocking it solely for political reasons. In response, Hungary has taken countermeasures, halting diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine and refusing to approve an EU "military loan" to Kiev worth 90 bln euro. Budapest has warned that it will obstruct any decisions by Brussels in favor of Ukraine.