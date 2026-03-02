Iraq says over 70 rockets, drones attack Erbil since start of escalation

RABAT, March 2. /TASS/. Erbil, the administrative center of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, has been attacked by more than 70 rockets and combat drones since the beginning of the escalation, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan over the phone.

"Erbil has been shelled by more than 70 ballistic missiles and drones," the minister said as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

Hussein pointed out the complexity of Baghdad's position in the current conflict, as Iraq is "being attacked by various parties involved in the confrontation in the region." He said that besides the Iraqi Kurdistan, "bombing was carried out on the targets in the southern and western parts of Iraq."

Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that his country had been hit "about 800 times by ballistic missiles and combat drones."