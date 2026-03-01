Iran targets German bases in Jordan, Iraq — magazine

BERLIN, March 1. /TASS/. In response to the joint US and Israeli attack, Iran launched strikes on German bases in Jordan and Iraq, among other targets, Der Spiegel reported, citing sources.

According to them, Iranian missiles and drones were launched against a base located near Erbil Airport in northern Iraq and a Bundeswehr field camp in eastern Jordan. While all projectiles and drones were neutralized by air defense systems, one US soldier was affected by falling debris, the German magazine wrote.

Even prior to the strikes on Iran, the Bundeswehr reduced "to an absolute minimum" its military presence in Iraq. The number of German troops in Jordan, too, will be limited when the situation permits, the magazine added.