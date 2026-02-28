Iran capable of defending itself — foreign minister

NEW YORK, February 28. /TASS/. Iran needs no outside help to defend itself against military attacks, the republic's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"We don't need anybody for our defense," the top diplomat stated in an interview with NBC News, adding that the republic is "capable enough to defend" itself.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House said the move was prompted by missile and nuclear threats allegedly originating from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. Iran reportedly launched missiles and drones, and air raid sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area. According to media reports, US military bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also struck.