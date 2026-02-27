US considers it possible to reach deal on Ukraine soon — president

WASHINGTON, February 28. /TASS/. The United States believes a deal to settle the Ukrainian crisis can be reached soon, US President Donald Trump said.

"We want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal. It's a question of when," he told reporters before a working trip to Texas. "We want to make a deal with Russia. We want to make a deal with Ukraine. I think we're very close, but we'll see what happens," Trump said.

Negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. They lasted around six hours on the first day, and about two hours on the second day. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky described the talks as difficult but businesslike. He said a new meeting on the Ukrainian settlement would be held soon.