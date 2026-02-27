Russian container market plunge 10.5% in January — Fesco

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Russian container market fell by 10.5% year on year to 504,000 TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS] in January 2026, the Fesco shipping group said.

"According to data of Fesco analysts, the Russian container market contracted by 10.5% in January 2026 against January 2025 to 504,000 TEU," the company said.

Imports declined by 15% to 221,000 TEU and exports lost 4% to 151,000 TEU, the group said. Rail transit dropped by 4% to about 47,000 TEU. Domestic transportation diminished by 13% to 85,000 TEU, the company added.

"In January 2026, the market contracted by 14.4% against December 2025," Fesco added.