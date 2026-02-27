LUGANSK, February 27. /TASS/. Russian troops are engaged in intense battles in the eastern and northeastern outskirts of Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"As for Svyatogorsk, the latest available information suggests that our troops are trying to gain a foothold in the eastern and northeastern outskirts of that community. <…> I believe that we will be getting information soon that we have gained a foothold in the outskirts of Svyatogorsk and are beginning to advance towards the town’s center," the military expert said.

Ukrainian troops are still controlling some commanding heights near Svyatogorsk, which impedes the Russian army’s advance and the town’s liberation, he added.

DPR Head Denis Pushilin said earlier that battles had started in the outskirts of Svyatogorsk in the north of the Donetsk region. He further said that the Russian army’s advance in the north of the republic was bringing closer the solution of the problem of water supply in the Donetsk region disrupted by the Kiev regime.