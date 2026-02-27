Kremlin takes note that expropriation of Russia's assets is no longer on EU agenda

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul's statement that seizing frozen Russian assets is no longer on the agenda of the EU leadership.

"Repository countries, including Belgium, strongly oppose this [seizure of frozen Russian assets]. There are also a number of other countries that are aware of the inevitable negative consequences of such a decision to expropriate our assets," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier this week, Wadephul said at a press conference that expropriation of Russia's assets frozen in Europe for Ukraine is not discussed anymore.

According to him, the use of frozen Russian assets may return to the agenda when it comes to compensation for damages.

The plan to expropriate Russia's assets failed at an EU December summit, which decided instead to provide Ukraine with an interest-free 90 billion euro loan.