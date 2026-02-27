Putin discusses strengthening foundations of constitutional order with Security Council

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Issues related to strengthening the foundations of the constitutional order were the topic of another operational meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with permanent members of the Security Council. The head of state outlined the meeting's agenda at its beginning.

"Today, we have questions concerning the strengthening of the foundations of the constitutional order," Putin announced. "And the speaker is the Minister of Justice, Konstantin Chuychenko."

The meeting was held via video link.

Among the meeting participants, in addition to the speaker, were the chairs of the parliamentary chambers, Valentina Matvienko and Vyacheslav Volodin, the Deputy Chairman and Secretary of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev and Sergey Shoigu, the head of the presidential administration, Anton Vaino, and presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev, as well as the heads of the Defense Ministry - Andrey Belousov, the Interior Ministry - Vladimir Kolokoltsev, the Foreign Ministry - Sergey Lavrov, the Federal Security Service - Alexander Bortnikov and the Russian Intelligence Service - Sergey Naryshkin.