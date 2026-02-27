IN BRIEF: What is known about establishing local ceasefire regime near Zaporozhye plant

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. A local silence regime was established at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time [4 a.m. GMT] in the area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev told journalists.

TASS has compiled the main information available at this time.

Establishment of ceasefire regime

- On February 27, at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time [4 a.m. GMT], a local silence regime was established in the area of the Zaporozhye NPP.

- According to Likhachev, the agreement on the ceasefire regime was reached with the participation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, with the support of the Ministry of Defense, the Russian National Guard, and the Russian Foreign Ministry, under the auspices of Rosatom.

Repair work

- The establishment of the local ceasefire regime allowed repair crews, which include Rosatom specialists, to begin work on restoring the open switchgear of the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant and the "Ferroalloynaya" line.

- They were damaged on February 10 as a result of fire from Ukrainian forces.

- Currently, IAEA specialists are at the site monitoring the ongoing repair work, Likhachev reported.

- He clarified that the restoration work will last at least a week-long period.

Situation in Energodar

- The situation in Energodar remains tense; in the evening, the city was without power for five hours due to Ukrainian attacks on the region's energy infrastructure, Likhachev noted.

- He recalled that the ZNPP's own power needs are supplied by two high-voltage power lines.

- The failure of one of them increases the risks for the safe operation of the nuclear power units, which are in a "cold shutdown" state.